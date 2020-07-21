San Fernando to get 1,000-space, $118m car park

Chairman of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins signs the official deed for the San Fernando Waterfront car park at UDECOTT's head office on Sackville Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

SAN Fernando residents moved one step closer to having their parking woes relieved when deeds were signed by the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) and the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott).

The signing of deeds for land for the San Fernando Waterfront Car Park took place on Tuesday at Udecott's head office, Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

Udecott deputy chairman Jacqueline Ganteaume-Farrell said by a Cabinet mandate in 2018 Udecott was given the responsibility to finance, design, construct, operate and maintain the new multi-storey car park on the compound of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) to alleviate the severe shortage of parking spaces in San Fernando. She added this area is the hub of all economic activity in south Trinidad.

The new car park will have spaces for 1,002 cars, elevators, a wireless cash payment system, security and video surveillance. Ganteaume-Farrell added that it will be built by Udecott as project manager.

She said Udecott went to market and found a contractor and needed possession of land which belongs to the SWRHA to build, operate and maintain the facility. She explained the signing ceremony was for the leasing of the land on which the multi-storey car park will be built from the SWRHA to Udecott for 199 years.

"Now that the land is duly leased to Udecott we can proceed with the construction of the modern, multi-storey car park for the citizens of San Fernando and environs immediately and for all the citizens of TT."

SWRHA deputy chairman Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins described the signing as a signal event which has been long awaited.

She explained that there will not only be relief for parking at the Waterfront but also for the SFGH. She pointed out the land is in a busy area, as it is part of the access to the emergency department, which is open 24/7.

"This is a step in the right direction."

The estimated cost of the eight-storey car park is $118,398,806.70 and the scheduled completion date is April 4, 2022.