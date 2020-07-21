Rotarians mourn Rhea Nobee

- Princes Town Rotary Club Fb page

Tributes have been paid to 51-year-old Rhea Nobee after her "shocking" death on Monday.

Friends and colleagues from the Rotary Club of Princes Town told Newsday that she had a massive heart attack at about 6 am.

A post on the club’s Facebook page on Tuesday said Nobee served in various positions such as the director of Rotary Foundation and public relations in the last three years. On two consecutive occasions she served as director of service projects.

For this year she served as club secretary. Nobee was also president-elect for the 2021/2022 Rotary year.

The post said, "Rhea was motivated by the plight of the less fortunate and spared no effort in the relief thereof; she was dedicated and devoted to this cause, and her devotion thereto was accompanied with love and happiness that exuded from her warm and happy personality (SIC)."

It said in recognition of extraordinary Rotary achievements, Nobee was recently awarded a Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary International’s highest award.

"The Rotary Club of Princes Town extends its deepest sympathies to her daughter, granddaughter (who was always with Rhea), mother and other family members and friends," it said.

The funeral took place on Wednesday at 2 pm at her mother’s home at Gangaram Road, Sisters Road in New Grant.

Since herdeath, many people have been praising her for her contributions to the development of society.

Nobee worked as a manager at Holiday Foods.

A Facebook user said, "Rhea, you were one of the angels that God wanted back. Fly high, my dear, you will always be remembered as a true hero. You touched so many lives. Rest peacefully."

Referring to the club’s post about the death, a user said: "This tribute barely etches what she gave as a Rotarian. One of the most genuine, dedicated, kindest, generous persons I have ever known. RIP my Rotary sister."

Another considered her a true exemplar of service above self.