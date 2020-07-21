Physical distancing challenges at larger schools

Kelly Callender made sure the mask on her daughter Saphyre fits properly, as the stardard five student of Nelson Street Girls' RC goes back to school on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Teachers and principals at primary schools across the country on Monday, have reported a smooth transition into classrooms after engaging standard five students in online classes since March. Students went back to school on Monday to prepare for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on August 20.

President of the National Primary School Principal’s Association Lance Mottley said, however, that physical distancing proved to be more challenging in larger schools.

“That was to be expected,” he said on Monday.

“It’s the first day out. This is a new normal for children.”

Mottley said because children are, by nature, sociable and not normally distant, the new normal would have to be learned behaviour.

“I expect, as the days go on, that it will become more embedded in their psyche and they will practice social distancing.”

Mottley said, for the most part, however, the feedback has been positive.

Anne Thomas, principal of Moulton Hall Methodist Primary School on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, said her students had adapted well to the new guidelines.

“They are happy to see each other but they are speaking, not hugging.”

She said because they were older, they knew what was expected.

“The benches are marked, and they know they can’t sit on the chairs with X’s. They recognised and adapted to the situation.”

Thomas said she was surprised at how well the students adapted to the guidelines.

“The situation is not what I expected, in that they seem to appreciate the fact that they are here and they can get ready to do what they have to do.”

She added the children were calm and not at all daunted by the changes.

Principal of Trinity Junior School Judith Rodriguez said her students were very comfortable and had been keeping their distance and following instructions.

“They have been going steady since March, and in the space of the month, they will just keep the motivation up and put on the final touches.”

She said both the students and their teachers are happy to be back out.

Standard five teacher at St Catherine’s Girls’ Anglican school on Duke street, Miranda Sakawat, said the first day back went smoothly. The students completed a practice test and were happy to be out. She said there would always be a difference between face time and online classes.

“Face to face is invaluable,” she said, adding the children will benefit from a few weeks of face-to-face classes before the exam.

All the schools visited by Newsday were equipped with a sink to the front, where all visitors must wash their hands-on entry. Thermo guns were also readily available to check the temperatures of everyone coming on to the compound.

Mottley said the Ministry of Education, on Monday, was still distributing supplies to schools.

“I’m not too sure of the status of that, in terms of if all the schools have received everything they have to receive, but I know efforts were made up to (Monday) for distribution.”