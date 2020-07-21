PAHO: Expect chronic diseases to worsen post-covid19

PAHO Director Dr Carissa Etienne. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

DR CARISSA Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), predicts once countries continue to lift restrictions, the demand for primary care will surge and there will be an influx of high-risk patients coming to public facilities with their conditions worsened.

In a virtual media press conference on Tuesday, Etienne said, “Many health systems lack the staff, space and supplies to adequately cater to such disruptions, which have delayed treatments for cancer patients, those (on) dialysis, and those with chronic kidney disease.”

The pandemic has also affected the chain supply of certain pharmaceutical drugs and personal protective equipment and now, Etienne warned, “People with diabetes are running out of insulin and HIV patients have to worry about continuing their treatment.”

She said countries should pay special attention to people with chronic diseases whose regular appointment and treatments were disrupted by the burden of the pandemic on the health system.

One solution to reverse damage to the health system is to develop programmes to providespecialised care for high-risk patients.

This should be on the front burner, Etienne said, if countries want to prevent an increase of deaths.

“This includes increasing telemedicine capabilities, and establishing special points for care, which allows people with chronic conditions to be seen by a doctor away from suspected covid19 patients.”

PAHO recommends more guidelines should be created for high-risk people who are prone to suffer more severely from covid19.

One way is to help high-risk patients connect with their health care providers to ensure they have the medications and supplies they need to manage their condition safely. And as much as possible, they should maintain a healthy routine at home that includes regular exercise and nutritious food.

“The arrival of covid19 introduced a grave new threat to the health of our societies. But it has also shone a revealing light on the prevalence of disease, “she said.

The success of strengthening and adjusting the primary care system post-covid19 depends on the commitment from governments to make policies and decisions to facilitate the necessary changes.

“Covid19 is showing us that strengthening primary health care is essential within the pandemic and after the pandemic.

Countries in the region must now slightly turn their focus from strengthening the parallel health system towards adapting the primary care sector to changes caused by the pandemic.

She said it is important for health facilities to ensure there is sufficient spacing in waiting rooms, triages and between hospital beds for social distancing.

There must be areas strictly reserved for hospital staff and the separate regions designated for patient use.

“Health services must find a way to expand capacities of health centres, specialised care with enough health workers, pharmacy, laboratory and diagnostic services, including extended hours for emergency."

It is also necessary to ensure the availability of medicines and supplies, she said, but they will also need to be reorganised to provide these essential services, particularly at the first level of care.

"This means they will have to prioritise groups at risk or in conditions of vulnerability and define modalities of services, including co-ordination among different healthcare providers, and strengthening of networks of healthcare delivery.”