OTV endorses PDP's Tobago W choice, fields candidate in East

Hochoy Charles -

While the One Tobago Voice (OTV) has thrown its support in the Tobago West constituency behind the Progressive Democratic Patriots' (PDP) Tashia Grace Burris, the party has filed its own candidate for the Tobago East seat.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, OTV’s chairman Hochoy Charles said this election is really about Tobagonians sending two representatives to Parliament who would stand up and speak for Tobago.

This was not about party, he said.

“We have decided that we are not going to put a candidate against Burris in Tobago West," he explained. "We are sure that Burris would go down there, not joining government or opposition, and will speak for Tobago, so we are supporting Tashia Grace Burris.”

But he said the OTV cannot and will not support the PDP’s Tobago East candidate, party leader Watson Duke.

“We cannot send Mr Duke, because Mr Duke already say he would join with one side or the other, so Tobago go lose its voice, apart from the other issues that he has before the court. We cannot afford to do that.

"So we’re sending a candidate in Tobago East and that is Juliana Henry-King.”

Asked for comment on this endorsement, Burris was lost for words.

“It is interesting, to be honest with you, because I have a great deal of respect for Mr Charles and what he has done for the people of Tobago. I see his support for me as his endorsement and I see that as him passing the baton in some ways, in terms of ensuring that Tobago has voices, because it’s not just my voice.

But, she added, "I think his endorsement of me is also an endorsement of Mr Duke’s choice in throwing his support behind me and the party as a candidate. So in endorsing me, he is only endorsing Mr Duke and the PDP by extension.”