Newborn girl's body found in Claxton Bay dump

Police are searching for a woman and/or her accomplices after finding a newborn girl's body on Monday at the Forres Park landfill in Claxton Bay.

Police said around 11.45 am scavengers discovered the body in a cardboard box amongst piles of garbage in an area called "the pit."

They alerted workers and police.

Police from Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III responded.

Police said the baby appeared to be a few days old. It was too early to establish if she was alive or dead when she was left there.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact any police station. People can also call 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, text/WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY, or report via the TTPS App.