Man stabbed to death in domestic dispute

File photo

A 40-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed during a domestic dispute with his common-law wife in Mathura.

The dead man was identified as Gidron King, of La Guerra Village, Mathra. His wife and another woman are now in police custody assisting with investigations.

Police said at about 1 am on Sunday, King, his common law wife, and another female were at his home when a fight broke out between him and his wife.

The friend joined the altercation, but in the fracas, King was stabbed in his throat.

He bled out on the floor in a room in his house.

Relatives at the Forensic Science Centre in St James told Newsday that the couple were together for 12 years, and had two children together. One relative said the stabbing incident came as a shock to him.

“I only got the phone call that he was dead. We kept in contact regularly, but he never told me they were having problems,” the relative said.

Newsday was told the man worked at a restaurant in Arima.