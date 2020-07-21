Gasparillo man on fraud charges

CHARGED: Anthony Ramlal who is on multiple counts of fraud. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - ttps

ANTHONY Ramlal appeared before Couva Magistrate Christine Charles on Monday charged with issuing fraudulent cheques. He was granted $35,000 bail with a surety and the matter was adjourned to April 13. The accused is 66 and from Bonne Venture in Gasparillo.

On Thursday September 13, 2018, the owner of Import and Export Services located at Trincity, reported that during the period Tuesday August 28 and Wednesday September 12, 2018 she received an order over the telephone for Christmas trees valued at $165,930.

The victim allegedly received the order from two people and a company and payment was made on two separate occasions via cheque from two separate financial institutions. After the cheques were deposited by the victim, her bankers revealed both cheques were fraudulent. It was also determined that the name of the company and the names of the two people were fictitious.

Acting Cpl Deonarine was detailed to investigate and between July 15 - 17, 2020, exercises were conducted in the Southern and Central Divisions, led by Snr Supt Groome and coordinated by Sgt Bachoo and Sgt Lutchman.

As a result, it was discovered that a man was the person behind the fake company and names. He is said to have sold a quantity of the items to a furnishing company in Balmain, Couva and a quantity was stored at a warehouse in Gasparillo. The man was arrested and several items which were obtained by way of fraudulent cheques were recovered.

In addition to the charges of issuing fraudulent cheques, Ramlal was also charged with two counts of receiving stolen items amounting to $7,920. All charges were laid by Ag Cpl Deonarine.