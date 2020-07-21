Fired minister finally speaks

Darryl Smith -

AN unsigned media statement posted on social media on Monday purportedly from former sports minister Darryl Smith queried an unfair dismissal claim by his former personal secretary Carrie-Ann Moreau and apologised to his family over the matter which led to his dismissal.

Newsday tried but was unable to contact Smith by phone and WhatsApp.

Adding to the Prime Minister’s recent statement that Smith’s dismissal was not due to sexual harassment but his interference in the Public Service process, the statement said the harassment accusation came from elements within the PNM but were “completely false, mischievous and nefarious.”

The statement said Moreau had asked Smith for a job and he hired her.

“Sadly, a few months into the job the Permanent Secretary (PS) and I started noticing basic lapses in her performance.”

In subsequent talks, Smith claimed Moreau admitted to difficulties in juggling her family commitments with the long working hours, with all agreeing this was not ideal for anyone.

“We also decided to assist Ms Moreau in getting another job that was more suitable to her as soon as possible, to continue to allow her to be financially stable.”

Based on these talks no termination letter was issued.

“To the extreme surprise of both the PS and myself, a few days later, Ms Moreau made a request to the PS for a termination letter, in hindsight the first red flag.”

The statement said the PS and Smith decided not to include the reason for her dismissal, so as not to harm her future job prospects.

“We made this decision based on emotions, trust and an instinct to help. This caring decision came back to bite the PS and myself in the cruellest possible way.”

Weeks later, Moreau’s union submitted a wrongful dismissal claim based on no documentation of poor performance or any reason given for her dismissal.

The ministry and its lawyers ultimately settled for wrongful dismissal, with Smith told by his lawyers to stay silent, so as not to interfere with the process.

“The stigma attached to this accusation has been gut wrenching and traumatic for me as a father of three girls.”

He said the saga has made him a stronger person today, as he said sorry to family members for their great distress.

“I acknowledge fully that I did interfere with the process, and for this, I apologise unreservedly to everyone involved, as I did expose the taxpayers to litigation.”

He said he acted in good faith and with good intentions, and taken his ministerial duties seriously.

“This is not the end for Darryl Smith.” He said he has learnt, has become a better father and has a lot to look forward to.

“My family and I now start a new chapter in our lives with humility and with our name intact and our heads held high.”