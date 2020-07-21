Duke: It's a three-way fight for PM

Watson Duke -

Watson Duke, political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), once again denies accusations that he is an agent of the UNC secretly working to capture the Tobago East seat and unite against the PNM in the August 10 general election.

Responding to claims made by the Prime Minister at a PNM rally on Sunday night, Duke told Newsday, "There is no UNC in Tobago, none."

According to Duke, Dr Rowley has "gotten it all wrong once again," since Duke's focus is on becoming more than a member of Parliament.

"If the PNM or the UNC fails to win the requisite majority to run the government, I would say that the PDP would decide who goes into government and that will be based on the PDP holding the position of prime ministership."

Duke said, if he wins the Tobago East and West seats, he is open for a coalition with any of the major parties, but he will only do so if he is made prime minister.

"Whosoever governs will be based on whosoever is willing to work with the PDP, from the PDP occupying the position of power."

Rowley said his information on Duke's affiliation with the UNC came from an internal UNC source.

He said, "I am contesting against the UNC and I get my information from the UNC and I can tell you they are paying more information into and providing more resources to Duke in Tobago than in their seats in Trinidad."

In response, Duke said, "This idea that Rowley comes up with, is that of a scared man. It's of a petrified man. And I will say Dr Rowley should think before he speaks. He seems to be suffering from seasonality.

"And I would advise the PNM to check their boss's mental health. He does not seem to be himself. Why should he be so afraid of what's happening in the PDP?"

Duke continued, "This is the first time this political party is competing in an election. Why is he so afraid that he's talking criminal charges one day, the next day is linked with UNC? What is the path? Is it race? Is it that he is trying to be a policeman? Why is he pulling to the PDP?

"Let him look into his party. There are criminal charges there of Marlene McDonald and she's still a parliamentarian. They have also gotten several UNC people to join the PNM camp."

Duke said Rowley should be worried about his own party's ability to get enough seats to make him prime minister.

"But we at the PDP will only be accepting discussion with those who are willing to make us prime minister, or else forget it."