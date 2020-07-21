Dos and don’ts for meetings during covid19

THE EDITOR: I share here with the public some dos and don'ts when holding business meetings during the covid19 pandemic.

1. Most importantly, sanitise, use proper hand-washing techniques and wear masks.

2. Practise physical distancing as much as possible.

3. Record rather than write. Record minutes to avoid constant touching of items such as writing instruments, paper, tables, etc.

4. Don't allow cell phones in your meetings.

5. Don't invite everyone to your meeting. If two people can/will make the same contribution there is no need to invite them both.

6. Determine the type of meeting beforehand. Determine whether it is a meeting for planning, brainstorming, information sharing, co-ordinating, or problem-solving.

7. Always have an agenda and stick to it.

8. Keep your meetings short and end early.

9. Don't ambush productive employees. Avoid ad-hoc meetings.

10. Think about sending an e-mail instead. If the meeting is for relaying information, send an e-mail.

11. Use virtual meeting platforms as much as possible.

12. Do let attendees have some fun. Try and be as personable as possible so attendees can be more attentive. Encourage some witty banter.

LU-ANN CATO-DANIEL

via e-mail