Dial: Arima is neglected

Nalini Dial Photo source Facebook

ARIMA is a neglected constituency, from its town centre to its beaches, says Nalini Dial, who believes she can bring it to its true potential.

As head of the National Coalition for Transformation (NCT), she will vie for the Arima seat in the August 10 general election, while party colleague Peter Amman will be candidate for D’Abadie/O’Meara.

Dial told Newsday on Monday she will bring the same passion to electoral politics she has shown in saving animals from abuse and neglect, although saying activism and politics are not the same thing.

Asked why she was standing for office, Dial said the NCT was all about integrity in public office, but some individuals in the main parties lacked integrity, in her view. Suggesting constitutional reform could improve the quality of candidates on offer, she said until this happens decent people should be supported into politics, especially those who are independent or from small parties.

So why should people vote NCT?

“We are the only party which is for coalition politics. We don’t think we have all the answers, but are willing to work with others.”

Saying she had stood for Chaguanas West and St Augustine in past elections, Dial said she has a track record of integrity. She was also proud of her 35-year "untarnished" record as a qualified pharmacist serving Arima.

If the PNM and UNC dominate elections, is a vote for the NCT a wasted vote?

“No, you are not wasting your vote. This election is about representation, electing someone to represent you. People get mixed up and vote for a party into government but are often still neglected, because the MP gets taken up with being a minister.

“As a small party we can only be an MP, not a minister, and so we can focus on our citizens’ needs.”

Asked what she had been up to recently, Dial said she had made visits across the constituency and witnessed a picture of neglect.

“We went to the very far outskirts of the constituency – Blanchisseuse – the past two Sundays. The place is very neglected, for the past 50 years. The roads are terrible. They need a school in La Fillette, as at present these children must travel to go to school in Blachisseuse.”

Dial lamented many young people in these two areas were sitting around unemployed.

“On Saturday we went to Arima Market, myself and Peter Amman. People complained that for 30 years they were promised a better market. The market has no toilets.”

Dial said Arima town was blighted by traffic congestion and crime, with small businesses now suffering.

“There are no community projects or social activities like sports or culture to engage constituents and to attract people to come and spend their money.”

Newsday asked what were the main doorstep issues residents raised with her.

“The most prominent thing is unemployment and crime. Arima is having a lot of robberies and break-ins and quite a few murders.

“There is a terrible complaint of no water in Arima.”

She thought the water woes could be solved by water from the Arena Dam.

“It seems Mr Garcia (former Arima MP Anthony Garcia, who was also Education Minister) had neglected the constituency and had just focused on being a minister. Constituents say after being elected he never came back to consult them on issues.

“An MP has to be committed, trustworthy and easily accessible, and have the passion to do the job and integrity in office.”

Newsday asked about her Facebook posts in support of other independent/small party candidates.

“We practise coalition politics. Since last year we were in talks with a lot of parties. We talked to the Congress of the People (COP) and United National Congress (UNC), But this had not worked out well.”

She said she was supporting candidates like Amman and farmer/activist Shiraz Khan.

“They are people I know as trustworthy and very patriotic and will do what it takes to make people’s lives better. I can vouch for them.”

Newsday asked her hopes for election day.

“I want to tell the people I am committed, fearless, dedicated, honest and compassionate, and can be reached 24/7.

“I’ll be easily accessible to them.”

Asked if her animal-rights activism was related to her participation in party politics, she saw her involvement in the two activities as separate, although admitting, “Everything is related to politics.”

Dial was proud of being appointed last October to a 15-person Cabinet-appointed committee to develop draft animal welfare standards, chaired by Dr Victoria Lashley, technical officer in the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Also, I was very instrumental in getting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith to set up an Animal Cruelty Unit in the police service, for the first time ever in TT.

“In my activism work I have been very successful – and it is the same type of performance people can expect from me if I’m elected Arima MP.”