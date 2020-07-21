Caring will show with adequate water supply

THE EDITOR: In October 2018 the country witnessed an unprecedented level of rainfall/flooding that few citizens can forget. That ill-fated Friday saw residents of Greenvale, St Helena, Caroni and many other areas of Trinidad literally under murky water, with the inundation continuing the following day, rendering sections of the Uriah Butler Highway impassable.

Indeed, there were many sad tales of property loss, disrupted lives and hopelessness. Thankfully, happy stories quickly emerged through swirling debris when heroes risked their lives, health and safety to save others.

The volume of water that fell on that Friday was comparable to the rainfall of an entire month. Such was the nightmare endured. But a further shock was in store for the unsuspecting populace merely two months after. WASA declared that the population needed to start conserving water for the dry season.

I recall shaking my head in utter disbelief, thinking I did not hear correctly. How could a deluge that seemingly covered most of Trinidad a mere two months before not be harnessed to at least ensure enough water for the coming year? Consequently, much of the citizenry, particularly the victims of the floods, would opine that corruption and wastage do not end with public funds, since it is also blatant with a critical natural resource.

It was downright outrageous that after all that rainfall significant pockets of the nation saw dry or dripping taps shortly after the disaster. The situation is unchanged today with no dialogue or hint thereof to address this inadequate water supply. This is especially so due to exceptional covid19-related expenses.

The mantra in some authoritative quarters is that rain is not falling over the reservoirs/dams. That scenario is supported by sheer incompetence in the form of endless advertisements emphasising the need for water conservation.

Many contend that the Government did and is doing yeoman’s service in managing covid19 and affording a level of assistance to those in need as a result of its virus measures. But an electorate should be cautious with praise to any government’s seemingly meritorious performance in an election year.

Where is the tangible assistance/solution for the Jurassic issue of an inadequate and unreliable water supply? Why is this sore made to fester for so long, spanning multiple governments and multiple terms of governments in office?

A true litmus test of a caring government is when a longstanding national issue, involving a basic commodity, is resolved, or at least tabled for resolution as a priority item.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert