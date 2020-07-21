CAL begins flights to Eastern Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines planes at Piarco International Airport. The airline is due to begin flights between the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados on July 22. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) plans to begin flights between the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados on Wednesday, the TT airline announced on Tuesday.

Even though the flights are "subject to regulatory approvals", CAL said it will initially operate between Barbados to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada with other destinations to be added once clearance is granted.

CAL said the route expansion to the Eastern Caribbean is part of its strategic plan, and it has acquired additional aircraft and resources including pilots and cabin crew to support the initiative.

“Transport is a main pillar of Caribbean states, where it provides a space for the facilitation of trade, investment, and the movement of people, CAL CEO Garvin Medera said in a statement.

"Regionally and internationally, there is a lot to restart, and subject to regulatory approvals Caribbean Airlines is resuming our 2020 plans to expand routes in the Eastern Caribbean. This will begin from Barbados, as its borders are now open to commercial services. For us, improving connectivity is a strategy that has been in the making and we have carefully planned for this expansion, using data and other research to guide our decisions.”

CAL's move into the Eastern Caribbean comes on the heels of the announcement of a plan by the Antigua and Barbuda government to keep Liat in the skies following a sale agreement with Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadians. The governments on Monday agreed to sell their shares in Liat to Antigua which plans to sell three aircraft to help recapitalise the cash-strapped airline which has been the main airline for the Eastern Caribbean.

CAL's flights will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Barbados to St Vincent, from St Vincent to Grenada, and Grenada to Barbados. It will fly on Wednesdays and Sundays from Barbados to Grenada, Grenada to St Vincent and St Vincent to Barbados.

Last week, CAL said it will restart flights between Antigua, Barbados and Kingston, Jamaica beginning on July 25. The airline said the service connecting these destinations will fly twice weekly.

It said the re-introduction of the flights is part of the airlines phased restart of its commercial operations out of Jamaica.

Jamaica, Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean reopened their borders after being on lockdown due to covid19. TT's borders remain closed, however, CAL has restarted flights among other Caribbean countries and their US destinations.