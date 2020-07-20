Vote for candidate, not party

THE EDITOR: There are those who contend that voters should choose party over candidate. This is a very myopic view. There is no consideration of the calibre, competence or moral character of the candidate. We have seen where ministers have been removed due to moral indiscretion.

How can we vote for a party that selects candidates that it is alleged works in the AG’s office and in the Ministry of Works? How can we select a party that, it is also alleged, has candidates who, while they served on state boards, sill have serious questions to answer with respect to financial transactions?

It is only if voters stain their fingers for candidates who show a high sense of morality and integrity in their public and private lives that we can eliminate the scourge of corruption that is pandemic in our politics.

In this election, we must make the quantum leap and choose candidate over party.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity