UPDATED: 2 charged for bounced cheque

TWO people have been arrested by Fraud Squad police for obtaining goods by use of a dishonoured cheque. Investigations by WPC Lutchmansingh-Mungal led to the arrests.

On June 15, Carib Brewery reported to the Fraud Squad that on July 15 2019, it sold $36,351 worth of beverages to Food Savers in Charlieville.

The business paid with a Republic Bank cheque dated July 15, payable to Carib Brewery and drawn on the account of Arron Development Ltd.

Carib Brewery Ltd accepted the cheque as a genuine form of payment, a police release said, and later deposited the cheque into its account. This cheque was later returned to it with the notation “insufficient funds."

After investigations, Barry Samaroo and Indira Samaroo of Assaraff Road, Charlieville were arrested and charged for obtaining goods valued $36,351 by use of a dishonoured cheque. They were expected to appear at the Chaguanas Virtual Court on Monday.

On Monday night, Samaroo contacted Newsday to tell his side of the story. He said the cheque was cleared two hours before they were arrested and charged.

"So I dont know why they publicised it when even around noon on Friday it cleared."

This story has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

