Two women held over Matura man's stabbing

File photo

Police are continuing enquiries into the murder of a 40-year-old Matura man at his home on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Gidron King was at his La Guerre home at around 1 pm when an altercation broke out between two female relatives.

During the fracas, King was stabbed once in the throat.

Police were called in and officers of the Sangre Grande CID and the Eastern Division Task Force found King's body.

A district medical officer was called in and declared King dead at the scene.

Both women, who are in their thirties, were held and are expected to be interviewed by homicide investigators today.