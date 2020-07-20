Tobago's main ridge forest reserve to become man and the biosphere site

Main ridge forest reserve. PHOTO BY JOANNE HUSIAN. -

Tobago’s main ridge forest reserve is to be made a United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Man and the Biosphere (MAB) site.

Secretary of Quarries, Infrastructure and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes made the announcement on July 15 during the post-executive council news conference at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

UNESCO, on its website, said the programme is an intergovernmental scientific programme, launched in 1971, and aims to establish a scientific basis for the improvement of relationships between people and their environments.

Des Vignes told reporters the organisation, Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC), submitted a technical document to UNESCO in late February.

He added, UNESCO’s advisory committee communicated with the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment in April, during the height of covid19, to say the technical documentation was accepted.

“As such, we are moving Tobago towards the place where we are one of the first in the region to have a UNESCO Man and the Biosphere site.”

Des Vignes said the technical committee commended the island for its work.

“They said basically that the Tobago team has done an exceptional job in compiling and providing the required information to UNESCO.”He said extensive consultations were also carried out in the island’s north-east region.

“So, the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere designation will be for north-east Tobago, including the main ridge forest reserve and we are also proposing the north-east marine park.”

Des Vignes said the accreditation must not be taken for granted.

“We can’t just say hip hip hooray and have a trophy in the Cabinet. It means we have a great responsibility as Tobagonians, and that responsibility means that we have to take even greater care of the gift that we have been endowed with in Tobago – the environmental gift.”

Des Vignes said the accreditation will boost tourism in Tobago as the island seeks to rebound from covid19.

“So, we are looking forward to that time when tourism activities ramp up globally and, of course, in Trinidad and Tobago, Because there are people who specifically travel to these sites that are recognised as Man and the Biosphere sites.

“So, we are now part of a global network and recognised as the newest member of that network.”

Des Vignes also revealed Tobago is seeking to partner with the Mata Atlantica Biosphere Reserve in Brazil.

“We are looking to benefit from the best practices they would have already set out.”