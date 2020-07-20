Three murders in 24 hours

KILLED: Gidron King -

Police are continuing their enquiries into three unrelated murders that took place hours apart of each other between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old Ste Madeleine man was shot outside his home minutes after he finished talking with a relative.

Police said Kwame Sandiford was standing outside his George Street, Ste Madeleine, home at around 8.40 pm when he was approached by gunmen who shot him several times.

A relative who was in the house at the time looked outside and saw Sandiford bleeding on the ground. The police were called and they found seven spent shells near the body. Sandiford was declared dead on the spot by a district medical officer (DMO).

Hours later in Tunapuna, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed near his Maingot Road home.

Police said Kevon Venus was standing along First Trace, Maingot Road, at around 10 pm, when he was shot. He too was declared dead on the spot by a DMO who went with police to the scene.

Investigators said 36 spent shells were found. Venus was shot in his stomach, hands, jaw and chest.

On Sunday, officers of the Sangre Grande CID and the Eastern Division Task Force were called to resolve a domestic dispute at a squatting area in Matura.

When they went to the house, they found the body of a man identified as 40-year-old Gidron King, who appeared to have a stab wound to his throat.

Police said King was reportedly trying to part a fight between a female relative and someone else and was accidentally stabbed in the melee.

In another unrelated incident, the body of a man, who is yet to be identified, washed ashore at Mayaro Bay on Friday night. The body had no marks of violence and police said it was clad in a pair of blue shorts and was shirtless.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Monday.