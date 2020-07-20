PM satisfied with Roxborough hospital, fire station projects

PNM political leader and Prime Minister Keith Rowley talks - Jeff Mayers

The Prime Minister says he is satisfied with the progress being made on the construction of two major projects in the Tobago East constituency – the Roxborough Fire Station and Roxborough Hospital.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday during a tour of both projects, Dr Rowley said he had no regrets about the Government’s decision to prioritise the projects in its national development agenda.

“We have prioritised the development of eastern Tobago where you can virtually see a rebuilding of Roxborough as the second town in Tobago,” he said after touring the hospital, which is expected to be completed and commissioned by the end of the year at a overall cost of $100 million.

Both projects are being managed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDECOTT)

Accompanying the prime minister on the tour were the PNM’s Tobago general election candidates Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Assistant Secretary, Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development Nadine Stewart-Phillips.

Rowley recalled Roxborough was once a thriving centre which fell on hard times over the years.

“Our infrastructural facilities were either not there or had become aged and one of the priorities that we had from 2016 was to accelerate the development of Roxborough.

“So now, anywhere that you can stand in this location now, you can see Roxborough.”

He said the new Roxborough Administrative Centre and police station are two recent projects that have modernised the rural community.

Regarding the hospital, he said: “So Roxborough, for the first time, will have a full-service health facility, a hospital, providing all of the services that one expects in a hospital and modern equipment.”

Rowley added: “So, a mother in Roxborough can have her labour done here with the same quality of care as in Port of Spain or in San Fernando.”

He said the fire station, which is being constructed at a cost of some $34 million, is 96 per cent completed and should be commissioned at the end of July.

However, the PM admitted the projects are still being paid for.

“They are not all paid for yet but we are paying for them. They are part of the debt profile.

“As we have done all along, we fund them through loans. But we have got the structures, we have got the services, we got the infrastructure built and we now have to be responsible and continue to earn to pay the debt.”

Rowley said the projects are not cheap.

“When we take the decision to construct one of these things, it is a major commitment because the Government really is a custodian of public assets and this is a $100 million commitment to the people of eastern Tobago.”

He said he is very pleased with the number of local people that have been employed on the hospital project.

“So, of the $100 million, a significant portion of the labour and skilled costs would have gone to those people.”

Rowley said construction is the fastest way of getting money through the economy and people, involved in earning.

“So, the model is working very well. I would say Roxborough is missing very few infrastructural things.”

He said attention will now be paid to developing the community’s agricultural, fishing, tourism and cultural sectors.