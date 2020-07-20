PM: No one ever offered me money to switch sides

PNM political leader and Prime Minister Keith Rowley - Jeff Mayers

THE Prime Minister said no one has ever offered him money to change his political allegiance during his career in public life.

In a post on his Facebook page, Dr Rowley said, "Since I have come out publicly as a PNM voice, in all the successes as well as trials and tribulations that came my way, even in my worst times, I pride myself that no person has ever offered me money, to change my allegiance."

Rowley, who is also PNM political leader and the party's Diego Martin West candidate, said he took pride in that.

"I believe it is because they know that such an offer will be viewed by me as an insult."

He said every one knows that he is not "PNM only in fair weather.

"They know that I am PNM in a storm or hurricane!"

He explained this is why he can "point to so many years of government and opposition in my CV, in service to the people of TT."

Declaring himself PNM and proud, Rowley said he had good reasons to be this way.

"That’s just the way it is and I will recommend it to all my brothers and sisters.