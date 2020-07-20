'Pitbull of radio' injured in shooting

Andy "Pitbull" Williams Photo source: Facebook

Andy "Pitbull" Williams, a talk show host with 104.7 FM, has been shot and wounded.

Police said at about 6 am on Monday, gunmen ambushed and shot him at the front of his home at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas. The gunmen ran off, leaving him on the ground.

Central Division police said Williams, 43, was hit in the arms and back.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre and was expected to be transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Williams co-hosts the Ground Report series air on Mondays to Thursdays between 6 and 9 am.

A number of people took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. One Facebook user said, "I hope he has a speedy recovery!"

Another said, "My prayers are with you."

No one has been arrested.