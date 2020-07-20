Photos of the day: July 20

Mommy Kelly Callender made sure the mask on her daughter Saphyre Callendar is fitted properly, as the stardard 5 student of Nelson Street Girls' RC made her way to the first day of school to prepare for the SEA exam. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

