Photos of the day: July 20
25 Minutes Ago
Mommy Kelly Callender made sure the mask on her daughter Saphyre Callendar is fitted properly, as the stardard 5 student of Nelson Street Girls' RC made her way to the first day of school to prepare for the SEA exam. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Happy SEA students of the Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando who returned to school were all in high spirits despite having to conform to the new normal of wearing face masks and physical distancing. - Marvin Hamilton
SEA students of Sacred Heart Boys ' RC school, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, take time to greet each other, as they return to class for the first time since the covid19 lockdown. - Sureash Cholai
Giving a thumbs up on their first day of school after a long shut down, Sean Julien (left) and Jaden Gibbs (right), SEA students of St Patricks' Boys RC , Port of Spain said they are ready for the exam on August 20th 2020. - Sureash Cholai
Kidani Weekes of Nelson Street Boys' RC School shows off his face mask as schools re-opened today for SEA students. - Ayanna Kinsale
Principal of Nelson Street Girls' RC School, Lisa Lynch, ensures that there is social distancing as schools re-opened for SEA students. - Ayanna Kinsale
Small contractor Alastai Ramharack holds a protest at OAS compound at Golconda, San Fernando on Monday morning. - Marvin Hamilton
Two men push a vendors cart across the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI
