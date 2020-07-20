MSJ to PNM, UNC: Stop blaming each other, you both failed TT

POLITICAL leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah speaks at a media conference at MSJ’s headquarters on Lord Street, San Fernando on Sunday. Accompanying him are (from left) MSJ’s candidate for La Brea Marlon Greaves, and Fyzabad candidate Radhaka Gualbance. - Narissa Fraser

POLITICAL leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah says the PNM and UNC need to stop the “blame game” between themselves as they both failed the people of TT while in power.

He made the statement at a press conference at the MSJ’s headquarters on Lord Street, San Fernando on Sunday.

He said instead of focusing on the issues plaguing TT, the two parties make statements filled with “ole talk and promises which they cannot deliver or statements attacking one another.

“So each one is blaming each other for the state of the country and neither of them accepting responsibility for the five years they were in charge. (During their five years in government) they did nothing to bring about real change in TT.” He said election campaigns often expose the “real nature” of candidates and party leaders, adding that many have “already exposed your nature and your thinking or the absence of philosophy, and shown that you really were prepared to win by any means necessary.

“What this demonstrates, really, is the unbalanced state of those leaders and of those parties. And they’ve demonstrated, therefore, their lack of clear thinking and the ability to rise above very narrow concerns in an effort to win votes.

“They’ve resorted – (even) in the past - to all kinds of efforts to mobilise their base by race and religion in particular, sometimes by geography. And that generates a certain amount of prejudice, dislike, and even hatred for candidates of a different race, religion or geographic location.”

He said the lead-up to any general election in TT also includes candidates lying on their opponents.

“I heard the candidate for Pointe-a-Pierre for the UNC saying that I was a major player in the closure of Petrotrin - which statement was absolutely false, has absolutely no truth in it whatsoever. Statements like that get propagated by the party, activists and that info gets disseminated and it’s false. Those are the kinds of tactics that both the UNC and the PNM has been using.”

Those tactics, he said, should be discontinued as they will not benefit TT. He also warned that campaigns may end up becoming violent if this continues.

“We call on the leaders to engage in language that is not intemperate, that is not seeking to inflame. We are not focusing at all on those things that is not our politics. That’s why it resonates in the hearts and minds of people we have met on our walkabouts.”