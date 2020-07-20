MSJ Fyzabad candidate reports assault

Radhaka Gualbance  Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) candidate for Fyzabad - speaks during a media conference at the MSJ's headquarters on Lord Street, San Fernando on Sunday. - Narissa Fraser

Radhaka Gualbance – Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) candidate for Fyzabad – says she was physically assaulted by a man during a walkabout on Thursday.

She said the incident scared her so much that she could not sleep that night.

Gualbance was speaking at a press conference at the MSJ’s headquarters on Lord Street, San Fernando on Sunday.

She said the incident happened at Berridge Trace, Oropouche, while she was with about ten others.

She said it first began with verbal abuse.

“At first, I didn’t think it was me (in particular), I thought it was the MSJ (entirely). He said the MSJ is here to split the vote and destroy the opportunity of the UNC of getting into power and that we should be stopped by all lengths.”

The man drove away but returned later on and grabbed her hand, jerking it while demanding money.

“He grabbed on to my hand and jerked it and said, ‘If you want me to vote for you, you have to give me $300 like the UNC. And to tell you the truth, I had real self-control. I asked for compassion and patience, jerked my arm away and walked off…I sometimes understand why women would not want to be involved in politics.”

She said the man was “very much out of place,” which led her to make a report at the Fyzabad Police Station. Asked if she wished to press charges, however, she said no. She only wanted the man to be warned. “He has no right to my body and he must be told that,” she said. She said such behaviour was a reflection of the type of leadership displayed in the two major political parties – UNC and PNM.

“I want to appeal to everyone (to) talk to your friends and neighbours, let’s do this thing the right way. Do you want to continue in this stream of economic depression? Fyzabad is in a mess, Santa Flora is a ghost town, Palo Seco is dim, and yet these people are there being aggressive to you because you’re talking development?”