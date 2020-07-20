Monroe files papers despite family fraud feud

PNM Toco/ Sangre Grande Alderman Roger Monroe successfully filed his nomination papers on Friday, despite calls in the media by close relatives to have his candidacy rejected.

An article, published on Friday in the Trinidad Guardian, quoted uncles and aunts of Monroe who accused him of using an expired power of attorney—a legal document that permits someone to conduct business on behalf of someone who may unable to do so— to do banking business.

The joint account was owned by Monroe's uncle Dexter Thomas and his grandfather Percy Thomas, who died in February 2015.

Thomas claimed he was alerted by RBC Royal Bank of attempts to withdraw the funds two days after his father died.

The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad in Port of Spain and an investigation was launched. Eight months into the inquiry, the money was reportedly returned the money and the investigation stopped.

But the relatives said putting the money back isn't enough and called on police to reopen the investigation.

Monroe said the claims were in the hands of his attorney and his hands are clean.His campaign manager Gillian Edwards said Munroe successfully filed his nomination papers just before noon, in Sangre Grande. She said she knew nothing of rumours that he had withdrawn from the election race.

"I don't know anything about any rumors but he filed his papers successfully and now he has a street procession to celebrate," she said.

When contacted, PNM General Secretary Foster Cummings told Newsday he was not aware of claims made that could have raised questions over Monroe's candidacy.

Cummings did not respond to messages sent when contacted late on Friday.