Kamla: Take corruption claims to the police

ANYONE with evidence of corruption or misbehaviour by former People's Partnership ministers should take it to the police, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Sunday.

She was speaking to reporters during a UNC motorcade in Barataria in support of the party's candidate for the Barataria/San Juan seat, Saddam Hosein.

On Sunday, two newspapers reported on police investigations into reports of corruption involving former ministers in the LifeSport programe and the Estate Management and Business Development Company.

On Friday, the Prime Minister accused former ministers of being involved in corruption schemes that were now the subject of criminal investigations.

On Sunday, Persad-Bissessar dismissed the allegations as political banter and questioned why no arrests or charges have been laid if there was so much information available to make the accusations.

"For five years, for ten years we have been hearing the same story. Up to today, no one has been charged. Take your matters and go to the police. We are on the eve of an election, repeat, repeat, repeat after five years.

"That's not for me, you or for (Dr Keith) Rowley. In fact if Rowley is investigating any crime that is a totally unconstitutional, illegal action. If you have evidence or allegations, go to the police."

Persad-Bissessar also responded to accusations from the PNM that the UNC was attempting to buy votes from the public by promising them employment if elected.

She said while the UNC laid out plans to create employment, there was no basis for allegations of bribery or malfeasance.

"Yes there will be job positions for people because it is my intention to create over 50,000 new jobs. Another plan my team is looking at is to give a wage subsidy for those who lost their jobs, so yes there will be job positions. That is my intention."

Asked to reply to accusations that she was guilty of "race-baiting," Persad-Bissessar said said she only recognised one race which was "the human race."