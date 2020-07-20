England level Test series with 113-run win
ENGLAND levelled the three-Test series against the West Indies, on Monday, with a 113-run victory in the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.
The West Indies, chasing a victory target of 312, were dismissed for 198 in the final session with Shamarh Brooks topscoring with a patient 62, his second half-century of the game, while Jermaine Blackwood contributed 55 and Jason Holder 35.
Stuart Broad captured three wickets for 42 runs for England, while fellow pacer Ben Stokes took 2/30.
England, who resumed from their overnight score of 37 runs for two wickets, raced on to 129/3, in the space of an hour, before captain Joe Root declared, with Stokes smashing an unbeaten 78. Kemar Roach finished with figures of 2/37.
Stokes was adjudged as the Man of the Match. The third and final Test will take place at Manchester, starting on Friday.
Scores:
ENGLAND 469 for nine decl. (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120, Jos Buttler 40, Dom Bess 31 not out; Roston Chase 5-172) and 129 for three dec. (Ben Stokes 78 not out; Kemar Roach 2-37) vs WEST INDIES 287 (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Shamarh Brooks 68, Roston Chase 51, Alzarri Joseph 32, Shai Hope 25; Chris Woakes 3-42, Stuart Broad 3-66) and 198 (Shamarh Brooks 62, Jermaine Blackwood 55, Jason Holder 35; Stuart Broad 3-42, Ben Stokes 2-30). England won by 113 runs.
