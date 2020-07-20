England level Test series with 113-run win

England's Ben Stokes (second left), celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood (right), during the last day of the second Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Monday. (AP PHOTO) -

ENGLAND levelled the three-Test series against the West Indies, on Monday, with a 113-run victory in the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The West Indies, chasing a victory target of 312, were dismissed for 198 in the final session with Shamarh Brooks topscoring with a patient 62, his second half-century of the game, while Jermaine Blackwood contributed 55 and Jason Holder 35.

Stuart Broad captured three wickets for 42 runs for England, while fellow pacer Ben Stokes took 2/30.

England, who resumed from their overnight score of 37 runs for two wickets, raced on to 129/3, in the space of an hour, before captain Joe Root declared, with Stokes smashing an unbeaten 78. Kemar Roach finished with figures of 2/37.

Stokes was adjudged as the Man of the Match. The third and final Test will take place at Manchester, starting on Friday.

Scores:

ENGLAND 469 for nine decl. (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120, Jos Buttler 40, Dom Bess 31 not out; Roston Chase 5-172) and 129 for three dec. (Ben Stokes 78 not out; Kemar Roach 2-37) vs WEST INDIES 287 (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Shamarh Brooks 68, Roston Chase 51, Alzarri Joseph 32, Shai Hope 25; Chris Woakes 3-42, Stuart Broad 3-66) and 198 (Shamarh Brooks 62, Jermaine Blackwood 55, Jason Holder 35; Stuart Broad 3-42, Ben Stokes 2-30). England won by 113 runs.