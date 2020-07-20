Drainage at Brian Lara ready for CPL

THE drainage at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will be tested during the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament from August 18 to September 12. The CPL is usually held during TT’s rainy season and this year’s edition will see TT playing host to all 34 matches. These matches will be split between the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Sports advisor to Udecott Manohar Ramsaran is confident the Tarouba venue’s drainage is ready for the test.

“Our drainage is fantastic. It is the best drainage I have seen in a long, long time. Water does not stay, within 20 minutes after rainfall the water will run off…so far we have no problem with the drainage.”

Since the venue opened in 2017 it has only hosted matches in the playoff round including the final.

The entire CPL will be held in TT to limit the travelling done by players, coaches and officials during the tournament. The tournament is normally spread over six countries – Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados, St Lucia, St Kitts and Jamaica. On July 9, it was confirmed that the entire tournament would be held in TT.

TT managed the spread of covid19 and that was one of the reasons this country was chosen to host the tournament.

To date, TT has recorded 137 cases of the virus with eight deaths. TT was also selected to host the tournament because of the two international facilities available. The matches would be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Several wickets (pitches) are expected to be used because of the volume of cricket that would be played.

“We have five pitches that are in very good condition, well grassed and well-rested so we would not have any problem with pitches…and we have big side screens, so we don’t have a problem really.”

Ramsaran said during the covid19 downtime the field was maintained. “What we did even during the covid we had an employee, one or two (employees) would go down there and do what they have to do.”

The former Sports Minister said Brian Lara Cricket Academy is also well equipped in terms of equipment and manpower.

“Over the last year, we bought some new equipment. We have extra cutters and so on and we are really well equipped to deal with the pitches and the outfield and so on.

“We have a staff of five permanent groundsman and when CPL starts we will have to hire cover people to help us cover the pitch.”

Fifteen to 20 people would be employed with the responsibility of covering the pitch and outfield. Ramsaran said the venue has enough covers to protect the pitch and 50 yards on each side of the pitch in the event of rain.