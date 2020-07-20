Domino's opens 6th outlet in TT

OPENED FOR BUSINESS: San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and local franchise holder for Domino's Pizza Daniel Fakoory, at Regrello's left in the photo, cut the ribbon to open the Gulf View outlet of the pizzeria last Friday. -

DOMINO'S pizzeria launched its sixth local restaurant with the opening last Friday of its Gulf View, San Fernando outlet. San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello was present for the ribbon cutting at 11 am and he thanked the pizza chain, said to be the number one in the world, for showing confidence by opening its newest outlet in the southern city.

Franchise holder Daniel Fakoory welcomed new patrons commenting, “It is a great pleasure to bring this global pizza brand to San Fernando. We maintain the highest international standards of contactless delivery and we intend to uphold the Domino’s brand as the leader in food delivery in Trinidad and Tobago. We are very excited to be in our new neighborhood.”

The new outlet, according to a press release, has provided employment for over 30 residents from San Fernando and environs. The new restaurant in Gulf View San Fernando offers carryout and contactless delivery to the residents of San Fernando and environs, as well as a drive thru pick up window, the first of its kind for a pizza restaurant, in the entire Caribbean Region

This feature allows Domino's San Fernando customers to place their order online, pay online, and just drive thru to pick up their order. Patrons were also greeted with giveaways and entertainment as they flocked to the newly furbished, international standard Domino’s Pizza Theatre.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Regrello said, "I am extremely happy that the number one pizza brand in the world has come to San Fernando. I am very happy that according to my research, at least 30 people from within the community have gotten jobs with Domino's.

"The system of collection is amazing, what I have seen so far this definietely is all about using technology to aid in the customer experience and I must compliment Domino's."