Deyalsingh reminds candidates: Observe health measures

Terrence Deyalsingh -

Health Minister and St Joseph candidate Terrence Deyalsingh has again appealed to the public to wear masks and maintain physical distancing as they campaign for election candidates.

On Sunday, throngs of supporters of the UNC gathered on the streets in Barataria, where they walked with candidate Saddam Hosein and party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

On the need to continue observing public health guidelines during the campaign, Deyalsingh said while it was difficult to manage the movement of large groups during walkabouts, it was a shared responsibility between campaign organisers,candidates and the public themselves.

"I have to be constantly reminding people to keep their masks on and to stay in groups of 25," he said during the Ministry of Health's covid19 update on Monday. "From a health perspective...we need to be cognisant of the fact that we don’t want community spread, we want the elections to go on as safely as possible and it’s incumbent upon everyone, myself included.

"Have a marshal, so if you have a group of 50 people, have one person in charge of one group (and) have another person in charge of another group. Provide masks for your followers, and let’s have a safe and uneventful campaign as much as humanly possible.

"We have said constantly here that all political parties, all candidates, all campaign managers should manage the groups of people walking with candidates."

Deyalsingh said he did not want to comment on the shutting down of two music trucks accompanying PNM and UNC candidates in Carenage on Saturday.