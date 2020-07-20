Council to discuss Persad-Bissessar’s alleged racist remark

Dr Bishnu Ragoonath

Chairman of the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour Dr Bishnu Ragoonath says the body will meet to discuss Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s alleged racist description of the Prime Minister.

Ragoonath said depending on the outcome of its discussion on Thursday, the council will decide on a course of action.

At a virtual United National Congress (UNC) campaign meeting last Thursday, Persad-Bissessar is said to have described Dr Rowley as the “black man on the other side.”

Persad-Bissessar subsequently sought to clarify her statement, saying she had referred to him as “a blank man,” having used the word “blank” several times in her address. She maintains she is not a racist.

Rowley accused her in response of leading “a quiet racial campaign for a long time.”

Ragoonath, a political analyst, told Newsday he could not comment on Persad-Bissessar’s alleged remarks at this time, as the council is yet to meet.

However, he said the code for responsible political behaviour addresses the issues of respect and tolerance in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“The code speaks directly to attempts to exacerbate that could cause tension, discrimination, those sorts of things. It speaks directly to the issues of maintaining peace, harmony and to minimising any possibility of tension and violence in the society based on perceived differences.”

Ragoonath also said the council is drafting a release on the distribution of National Commission for Self-Help grants at City Hall, San Fernando, on July 14.

Some 130 people from communities throughout central and south Trinidad were presented with the grants to assist with minor and emergency repairs.

Several PNM general election candidates, including Brian Manning (San Fernando East), Reyad Ali (Caroni Central), Daniel Dookie (Pointe-a-Pierre) and Clarence Rambharat (Chaguanas East) presented some of the grants.

The UNC’s candidates said they were deeply disappointed in the National Commission for Self-Help, which they claim engaged in “politicking” in favour of the PNM.

Asked about this, the commission’s CEO Elroy Julien said only PNM candidates had submitted the names of people in need of assistance.