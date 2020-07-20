2 charged for bounced cheque

TWO people have been arrested by Fraud Squad police for obtaining goods by use of a dishonored cheque. An exercise was conducted after investigations by WPC Lutchmansingh-Mungal which led to the arrests.

On June 15, Carib Brewery Limited reported to the Fraud Squad that on July 15 2019, they sold a quantity $36,351 worth of beverages to Food Savers in Charlieville.

The business made payment by way of a Republic Bank Limited cheque dated 15/7/19, payable to Carib Brewery Limited and drawn on the account of Arron Development Limited.

Carib Brewery Limited accepted the cheque as being a genuine form of payment, a police release stated, and later deposited the cheque into their account. This cheque was later returned to them with the notation “insufficient funds."

After investigations, Barry Samaroo and Indira Samaroo of Assaraff Road, Charlieville were arrested and charged for obtaining goods valued $36,351 by use of a dishonoured cheque. They were expected to appear at the Chaguanas Virtual Court on Monday.