WASA must harden water stance

Shrub and grass now cover the bed of what should be higher water levels at WASA's Arena Reservoir shown to the media by CEO Alan Poon King on Thursday. The levels remain extremely low amid a below average rainy season. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

The news from WASA this week was deeply worrying. Reservoirs across TT are at record lows, and most are at 20-30 per cent capacity.

A startling image of the valve tower at the authority's Arena Reservoir, a platform normally surrounded by water but now isolated and distant from the reservoir's shoreline, only underwrote the urgency of the message from WASA CEO Alan Poon King.

But Mr Poon King continues to soft-pedal the impact of this dramatic shortfall in water capacity, and the authority has been lax in articulating the urgency of the situation to the wider public.

This is surprising, given that water capacity is only half of what it should be at this time of year.

A follow-up statement from the state utility went further, seeking to characterise an alarming situation as manageable, so much so that it was not instituting water rationing. Instead it expressed confidence in its ability to “balance available water resources, production and customer demand” to maintain water production at current levels.

At least one reason for this reluctance to clamp down on water waste in a season of diminished supply is the importance of running water in ensuring that personal hygiene measures and general cleanliness are maintained to control virus spread.

As with any national issue, problems with water are being politicised. On Friday, the Prime Minister accused the UNC of using agents in the authority to sabotage the water supply.

The public must hope that WASA holds itself above such banter and manages the reality of a severe shortfall in reservoir capacity in the national interest, which may include actions that are politically unpalatable during an election campaign.

In Mr Poon King’s own estimation, the water level at the Arena Reservoir is the worst that he has ever seen.

The country is facing a deficit of 25 million gallons of water per day.

The authority has promised increased patrols to monitor abuses of current water restrictions and should do so with visible rigour.

Leak repair response should be brisker, and there should be greater visibility of crews responding to these “own goal” instances of wasted water.

The $800 million debt owed by the authority’s consumers should be the subject of more effective collection initiatives.

Private customers should be receiving increasingly urgent notices clarifying the importance of settling their debts. Corporate and government agencies should be face the threat of public disclosure of their reluctance to pay for an essential service.

WASA must work harder to ensure that water consumers are paying water customers.

Water is vital at any time, and, as Mr Poon King noted, is crucial to continued control of covid19.

WASA must underline that importance.