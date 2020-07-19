UWI scores 3 firsts in 2020 rankings

The University of the West Indies' Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles -

A LEADING education magazine, Times Higher Education (THE), has released its 2020 rankings, awarding UWI what Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles describes as "triple firsts."

UWI was named in the top one per cent in two categories: Latin America and the Caribbean rankings, and Golden Age University rankings.

Golden Age refers to universities between 50 and 80 years old. UWI is the only Caribbean university ranked.

Prof Beckles, in a statement, said the achievement puts the UWI in an elite band.

"We are elite, but not elitist," he said, adding, "The magnitude of this achievement is further contextualised within a landscape comprised of at least 209 Caribbean-based higher education institutions, an approximate 5,497 universities within Latin America and the Caribbean and over 30,000 universities registered worldwide."

The Latin America rankings saw UWI placed at 18th, its highest position yet, 92nd in the Golden Age University ranking, and among the top 200 universities in the impact rankings. The impact rankings assess universities against the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2016, led by Beckles and overseen by Pro Vice-Chancellor Densil Williams, UWI formulated a strategic plan to upgrade and "globalise" its reputation and enhance its international visibility and competitiveness.

Williams said UWI's performance in the rankings demonstrated the success of a series of deliberate strategic initiatives implemented under a five-year plan, the Triple A Strategy. It includes global expansion through partnership with internationally recognised universities to establish centres and institutes worldwide; strengthening the link between UWI and the corporate sector; and the "production of impactful research to address societal problems in climate change, nutrition, economic development inter alia," among other strategies, he said.

"In spite of this year's myriad challenges for the Caribbean community and the wider world, our university has had some high moments, signalling our strength and the success of our strategic plan and efforts. This is yet another of the UWI's finest hours."

UWI made its debut in the London-based weekly publication's rankings in 2018.