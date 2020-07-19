TTUTA still has questions about new school rules

TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas -

TTUTA is still in discussions with the Education Ministry about the compression of three school terms into two, the teachers' union president Antonia De Freitas said last Thursday.

"We believe it's something we need further discussion on,” she said during and interview on TV6's Morning Edition. De Freitas said TTUTA had a meeting the ministry on Wednesday.

Last Monday, the ministry released guidelines for the reopening on schools on September 1. One of the many changes to come is teachers having to go over material they would not have been able to cover before the closure of schools in March. The second term ended several weeks before it was due to close for the Easter holidays, and the third term in April was aborted although teachers were encouraged to continue lessons online.

“It is our view and the view of teachers and I'm sure, parents and members of the public that physical schooling and interaction should only resume when the Ministry of Health has indicated it is safe to do so.” She said the conditions in most schools is not conducive to the physical distancing requirements of the Health Ministry.

One concern, she said, was the proposed shift system to accommodate a "blended learning approach" which includes facetime and online classes. Another issue addressed in the meeting was access to online resources, especially as the guidelines referred to the “blended learning approach,” which includes facetime and online classes.

“There are students who we don’t want to have left behind. Of course there is the issue of students who have lack of access (to materials) or lack of connectivity, which will be one of the challenges we face to make sure no child is left behind.”

De Freitas referred to the issue as “online penalty,” where students who do not have access to online resources were at a disadvantage. “The research has shown (students) will not do as well as those who have all of the tools in place.”

She added teachers must also be properly trained to use the online resources for a blended approach to work. “Digital learning pedagogies that have to be applied have to be taught…Additionally we are looking at the orientation of parents and students to the online learning modality,” said De Freitas, adding teachers should also be able, in a virtual setting, to tutor students individually. “We are not sure that these procedures have been properly considered yet.”

De Freitas also addressed the issue of privacy in virtual classrooms. “Although the Ministry of Education said the interaction of students in the virtual classroom is voluntary, obviously no teacher would want to leave their students unattended for so long. However, when you look at that kind of interaction that is required, we do believe that there needs to be some kind of guideline, some kind of policy document to protect teachers and students, in terms of privacy.”

De Freitas said there are many factors to consider before they can make a final decision but said the Education Ministry promised to continue to keep TTUTA involved in all discussions. Several parents have said they are concerned about the shift system.

One mother said she and her husband work full time and the shift system meant they will have to pay to a babysitter to look after their daughter, who is in primary school, on days when she will be required to stay home for online classes.

“I was notified that pandemic leave is no longer an option and any time off will come out of my vacation time, so if my daughter has no sitter, I have to use my vacation,” said the mother. “For instance, I have to take the next two weeks off because my niece who babysits has CAPE exams and cannot keep her. There are no other options for me. At this rate, when my vacation is totally used up, I have no idea how I will care for her.”