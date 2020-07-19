TT students based in India to return on Tuesday

FIVE TT students who were studying in India will return home on Tuesday.

In a release on Sunday, the Ministry of National Security said the students were granted their “final letters of exemption."

“The ministry continues to work assiduously to process requests for exemptions from TT nationals.

"Exemptions to enter the country continue to be granted in collaboration with public health experts to mitigate the spread of covid19 by balancing the number of persons who are returning with available state quarantine facilities.”

The students are currently self-quarantined in London, England, and will arrive in Barbados on Tuesday, where they will then be brought to TT.

The flight will also bring two cruise ship members and a TT national who was in the UK.