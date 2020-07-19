Tancoo to PM: Report 'water sabotage' to police

UNC Oropouche West candidate Dave Tancoo greets residents during a walkabout in La Fortune, La Romaine on Saturday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

If the Prime Minister has evidence that water supplies are being sabotaged, he should take it to the police.

So said Davendranath “Dave” Tancoo, the UNC’s candidate for Oropouche West, in response to claims by Dr Keith Rowley, who on Friday accused the UNC of having agents in the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) sabotaging people's water supply to influence votes.

“I am absolutely disappointed in the honourable PM. He should know better. If he has evidence of a crime, he should report it. What he is describing is a crime,” Tancoo said.

“If he cannot prove what he said, he owes this nation and the employees of WASA a significant and humble apology. Even when he is wrong, he would never apologise, and he has been wrong on a multiplicity of occasions.”

Tancoo, who is also the UNC’s general secretary, was speaking at a walkabout in the La Fortune area in La Romaine on Saturday.

Tancoo said people may lose confidence in the agency if they are to believe Rowley.

Rowley accused the UNC of having "elements in WASA" who are causing extreme hardship for some people.

“I hope that the workers of WASA and other individuals would see how dangerous it is when a prime minister can create these types of comments and situations. That is irresponsible to the highest,” Tancoo said.

Nancoo further accused Rowley of being “abusive” towards Marsha Walker, the UNC’s candidate in the PM's Diego Martin West constituency.

“I am not clear specifically what his words were against her. All I was told was that he was abusive to our candidate. If he was abusive, that is very unfortunate,” Tancoo said. “If he wins, she is going to be his constituent. He should have respect and regard for her.”

The PM accused Walker of slandering him on Friday when she tried to greet him after they filed their nomination papers at the Pt Cumana Regional Complex, Diego Martin.

Tancoo said, “If she slanders his name, he has recourse to the court if he is so inclined. Instead of being abusive, he could have engaged her directly and asked, ‘Excuse me, did you say so and so?’”

On the Oropouche West constituency, a UNC stronghold, Tancoo accused the government of neglecting the area, which he said is plagued with infrastructural problems

He called on constituents to judge the UNC by its track record.

“From 2010-2015, we saw the greatest amount of development in every sector, in every geographical area in TT,” Tancoo said.

But now, “The country is experiencing geographical discrimination."