Rowley: Tobago East not marginal

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister has dismissed the view that the Tobago East seat is marginal.

Within the past few weeks, political commentators have suggested the rural constituency is among several marginal seats going into the August 10 general election. They believe Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke, who is contesting the seat, has made some inroads and could pose a threat to the PNM’s candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy. Webster-Roy is seeking a second term as MP.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday during a tour of the Roxborough hospital and fire station, both of which are still under construction, Dr Rowley said the views of political pundits cannot be taken as gospel.

“I don’t think you can risk your life on the statement of a political pundit,” he said.

“If you can take a chance, take it from somebody who knows what they are talking about.”

Rowley recalled in the 2015 general election, Webster-Roy won the constituency convincingly by some 6,000 votes.

“If having won a constituency by 6,000 votes in the last election you are marginal, then half of the seats that they have are also marginal because they won them by less than that.”

He added: “You have to listen to who is talking. We won four or five seats in Trinidad by two or three of four thousand votes. They (commentators) carry the narrative that these seats are marginal and they would be lost (in the upcoming election).

“They (UNC) won a seat by 500 votes, another one by 1,000 votes. I have never heard them (commentators) refer to those seats as marginal.

“So, sometimes, you can carry other people’s conversation when, in fact, they are trying to make a fool of you.”

Rowley said anytime the PNM loses a seat that it won by 6,000 votes in the last election, “then we deserve to be out of it.”

“I see the people of Tobago being very proud of what we have been able to accomplish and the behaviour and the work ethic of their MPS.”

Rowley said he was pleased with the work of Tobago’s recent representatives.

He described as a “stroke of great fortune,” Webster-Roy being re-selected as the Tobago East candidate

“At the time of screening in 2015, there were hiccups here and there. She came for screening and was not selected on the first pass. And I know she was very disappointed. At the end of it, she was selected.”

Rowley said Webster-Roy and Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe have distinguished themselves as representatives during the last term.

“And they have a lot to show for it. The communities that selected them can be proud that they did send to Parliament, and to Government, these people.

“And they have been part of the governmental decision-making and without screaming and misbehaving and too much fanfare, Tobago has got its fair share (of amenities).”

The PM said Tobago cannot complain it has not had its fair share of the development programme to improve the quality of life for all of the people on the island.

As such, he disagrees with the views of the government’s parliamentary opponents, who believe Tobago got more than its fair share.

“We think Tobago earned it and deserves it. This country is not Trinidad and X. It is Trinidad and Tobago.”

Rowley was expected to address a political meeting at the Signal Hill secondary school on Sunday night.