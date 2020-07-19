Robinson-Regis: Gypsy abuse allegations will not be an election issue

Camille Robinson-Regis -

ALLEGATIONS of physical abuse made by a woman against People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Winston “Gypsy” Peters will not be made into an election issue.

Chair of the PNM’s National Women’s League Camille Robinson-Regis on Sunday defended Gypsy, saying he was not the subject of any criminal charge or investigation.

Newsday asked Robinson-Regis whether the party was addressing the allegations and if it would affect his standing in the party.

In a written response, Robinson-Regis said said, “The leadership of PNM has taken note of the coverage in the daily newspapers of a domestic matter involving the PNM’s candidate for the constituency of Moruga/Tableland, Mr Winston Gypsy Peters.

"It is also noteworthy in the coverage that the allegedly aggrieved party has expressly stated no desire to pursue this matter with the police.

“The party notices from the newspaper report that the matter may now be the subject of judicial proceedings and therefore will be very circumspect in its comments.

“We are not treating these allegations as an election issue as some people would like it to be.

"The party wishes to advise that this notwithstanding, Mr Peters is not the subject of any criminal charge or investigation, unlike Mr Watson Duke who is a candidate and is actually on criminal charges of rape, indecent assault and disorderly conduct.”

A woman from Rio Claro was granted an interim protection against Peters on July 2. Peters was not present when the order was granted. The order, which expires on July 23, prevents him from being within 200 metres of her or contacting her.

The two were allegedly involved in a relationship over a two year period between March 2018 to March 2020. They are expected to appear in court for determination of the matter when the order expires on Thursday.