Queen makes Trini a 'Point of Light'

British High Commissioner Tim Stew (right) and Giselle Mendez, founder of the ‘Volunteer Centre of TT and 148th winner of the Commonwealth Points of Light award at the British High Commissioner's residence in Maraval on July 10. - Christopher Culpepper

Trinidadian Giselle Mendez was recognised on Friday by Queen Elizabeth II for her exceptional voluntary service during the covid19 pandemic.

A release from the British High Commission said Tim Stew, British High Commissioner in TT, presented Mendez with her award at his residence in Maraval, making her the 148th Commonwealth Point of Light.

Mendez is the founder of the Volunteer Centre of TT (VCTT). Since 2012, VCTT has connected people and encouraged collaborations with volunteers for sustained and structured interventions in various sectors.

During the pandemic the organisation launched a "virtual volunteering" initiative to promote mindfulness and safe volunteering opportunities such as telephone befriending, child tutoring, letter writing to isolated people, or donating to an NGO.

In addition, Mendez leads over 130 mentors who will provide guidance and support to young people beyond the pandemic through their programmes, Me to We E-Mentorship and Grown in East Port of Spain.

Me to We is supported by Prince's Trust International. The Grown in East PoS programme is a home and community garden initiative supported by the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme. VCTT is also developing a regional network for volunteerism, supported by Ruach Tova – Good Deeds Day.

At the event Mendez said, “At VCTT we believe in the transformational power of people, and our family of volunteers is honoured for this recognition of our eight years of service as we curate an all-inclusive space for citizens to be activated and meaningfully engaged in pioneering viable solutions, in support of our vision of a volunteer in every home.”

Stew noted that Mendez was the fourth person from TT to receive the Points of Light international award since its inception in 2018.

“Giselle Mendez has shown us the value of coming together to connect, even virtually, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. I am inspired by her work to bring about meaningful change in various communities and to positively influence young people in this country.

“I wish her continued strength to carry on this good work. And I hope this award will further inspire young people to act, however they can, to drive positive change in their communities.”