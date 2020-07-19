Pistol, ammo seized in Santa Cruz

A pistol with 19 rounds of ammunition were seized by police in an abandoned lot in Pipiol Circular Road, Santa Cruz, on Saturday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

A late night exercise in Santa Cruz led to the seizure of a pistol and ammunition on Saturday.

Police said members of the Santa Cruz CID were in the district when they received information about a gun hidden in an abandoned lot at Pipiol Circular Road.

Police went to the area at around 11 pm, where they found the pistol with an extended magazine containing 19 rounds of ammunition.

No one was arrested.

Santa Cruz police are continuing enquiries.