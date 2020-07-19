Padarath: It's not me

Former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. -

The last person who tested positive for covid19 is not the UNC’s candidate for Princes Town Barry Shiva Padarath. “It is not me. I have had three tests over the past two weeks and all have returned negative,” Padarath said by phone on Sunday.

The Health Ministry on Saturday said the case was imported from the US. As of Sunday afternoon, TT had 137 cases.

Padarath also assured that the case was not his daughter, Sejal, as she is not with him.

“My daughter is in the US. I had to go through Antigua and the paediatrician advised me not to bring her with me, her being susceptible as a toddler in transit,” Padarath told Newsday.

“I erred on the side of caution and I decided, seeing that I have to go through quarantine and transit, to take the paediatrician’s advice. I did not want to put her at risk.”

Padarath returned to TT on July 11 and is in mandatary quarantine at the Chancellor Hotel in St Ann's.

He left TT for Florida in March before the borders closed.

“Yesterday (Saturday) made it a week since I have been back. I have just over a week because I know that they (health care professionals) have to take another test within 10 days.”