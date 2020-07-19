Ministry: Schools ready for SEA students

Primary schools are ready for the return of standard five SEA students on Monday, the Education Ministry said on Saturday.

"The more than 19,000 SEA students will return to the primary schools to continue preparations for the 2020 SEA examination, scheduled for August 20th, 2020," the ministry said.

The ministry said it has been distributing cleaning supplies to all primary schools, over the past few weeks, to ensure the classrooms are cleaned and sanitised, and assured liquid soap and hand sanitiser are available for the students to utilise.

"Based on Ministry of Health recommendations, principals have reorganised the classrooms to facilitate the six feet physical distancing requirement. The ministry will continue to clean and sanitise schools to ensure the safety of students."

The ministry said the guidelines for the reopening of schools were developed with the Ministry of Health and sent to primary school principals.

A separate document, outlining the measures for the new early childhood care and education (ECCE) sector would be disseminated shortly, it added.

"Meanwhile, the ministry remains in constant dialogue with the Chief Medical Officer and, by extension, the Ministry of Health to ensure that the protocols continue to be implemented in schools. Consequently, as the national response to covid19 evolves, the guidelines will be amended to reflect current measures to maintain the health and safety of the nation’s students and staff."