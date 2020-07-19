MATT wants swift probe of threats against Newsday journalist

THE Media Association of TT (MATT) is calling for a swift resolution to the reports of intimidatory tactics against Newsday’s assistant Sunday editor Darren Bahaw.

Bahaw has been threatened after his reports into the police involved killing of three men on June 27, and reports on a similar case in 2009.

In a media release on Saturday, MATT said threats against journalists are threats to the public’s right to know.

“We extend solidarity to our members and colleagues at Newsday. The Association will continue to liaise with the media house and with regional and international bodies focused on freedom of expression, press freedom and related democratic rights” the release said as MATT continues to monitor the situation.”

Reports on the threats have been made to the Commissioner of Police, the Police Complaints Authority and the Director of Public Prosecutions.