Man robbed of Russian, Vzuelan and US currencies
POLICE are investigating the robbery of a quantity of cash from a man in Curepe on Saturday night.
Police said the 20-year-old man was walking along Riverside Road, Curepe, at around 11.30 pm when he was approached by two men.
One of the men was armed with a piece of iron and threatened the victim to hand over his cellphone and cash.
The man was robbed of his Samsung S10 cellphone, TT$40; Bol $37,11;$100 Russian currency, US$3 and a bookbag containing working clothes.
The men ran away and got into a silver Nissan Tiida.
