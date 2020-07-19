Man robbed of Russian, Vzuelan and US currencies

POLICE are investigating the robbery of a quantity of cash from a man in Curepe on Saturday night.

Police said the 20-year-old man was walking along Riverside Road, Curepe, at around 11.30 pm when he was approached by two men.

One of the men was armed with a piece of iron and threatened the victim to hand over his cellphone and cash.

The man was robbed of his Samsung S10 cellphone, TT$40; Bol $37,11;$100 Russian currency, US$3 and a bookbag containing working clothes.

The men ran away and got into a silver Nissan Tiida.