Man crushed to death at Enterprise

Kerwin McKenna -

A 30-year-old man who tried to jump onto the trailer of a truck was crushed to death on Saturday in Enterprise.

Kerwin "Max" McKenna died at the Southern Main Road around midday.

Eyewitnesses said he slipped and fell from the trailer, which was carrying concrete blocks, and the truck rolled over him. No one else was injured.

McKenna lived at Fleming Street, Longdenville, in Chaguanas. He was not married and had no children. He was unemployed.

As his body lay under the loaded truck, people gathered as police diverted traffic, which piled up.

A visibly distraught woman who said she was McKenna's cousin called on social media users to be considerate when posting videos or photos of such incidents.

"People must take into consideration the feelings of the relatives. Some people are desensitised about these things. We, as relatives, are the ones who have to live with the trauma of seeing them (victims) in a condition like this. We saw a video on Instagram. That is how we found out. No one contacted us about his death.

"My cousin loved to help people," she said.

Another relative told Sunday Newsday that McKenna might have been visiting a cousin who lives in the area. She said people saw McKenna earlier in the morning drinking and liming.

She said, "Probably he was high, because people saw him drinking. We are not sure how it happened. Kerwin was a jolly person who loved to lime."

Central Division police are continuing investigations.