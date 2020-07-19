Jehovah's Witnesses worship virtually

A Jehovah Witnesses branch in Curepe. Local followers will join global churches online for the 2020 convention due to covid19. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

For the first time in the history of Jehovah’s Witnesses, attendees at the organisation’s convention will not physically gather together but rather attend the annual event virtually.

According to a release from Jehovah’s Witnesses TT, conventions are usually held in stadiums, arenas, conference halls, and smaller gathering places in 240 lands around the world.

In TT this year, the series of conventions were scheduled to be held in June and August at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Chase Village, Chaguanas where over 16,000 people were expected to attend. However, it was cancelled in April due to the covid19 pandemic.

Instead, the programme will be available online free of charge in 100 languages on the Jehovah’s Witnesses official website, jw.org.

Frank Pantin, regional spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses TT, said the Christian principles of respect for the sanctity of life and love of neighbour guided the decision.

“Our worship is centred on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically. This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.

“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk. The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before.”

The theme of this year’s convention is Always Rejoice and the programme explores questions such as, “How can you cultivate joy in the family?” and “How can you remain joyful in difficult times?”

There will also be a bible-based drama that considers the life of Nehemiah and how he helped that ancient nation of Israel find joy in their worship of God.

The programme will be released in six instalments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. Many congregations and families will view the first convention session during the weekend of July 11 and 12. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for August 29 and 30.

Those interested in viewing the convention can contact any local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses or access the programme on the website.