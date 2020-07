Covid cases still at 137

The number of cases of coronavirus in TT remains at 137, according to a media release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning.

The release also confirmed that five of the covid19 positive cases were housed at the Caura Hospital for treatment.

The number of covid19-related deaths remain at eight.

A total of 6,068 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA) and UWI for testing.

