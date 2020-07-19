CoP stops PNM, UNC music trucks in Carenage

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith during his meeting on Tuesday with Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope and deputy Chief Elections Office Lena Sahadeo at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on July 14. Griffith on Saturday said political parties must get police permission to use music trucks and for motorcades during the election campaign. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith on Saturday said he had to stop two political parties from having a motorcade in Carenage as they did not have the required approvals.

In a media statement, Griffith said the political parties must submit written applications for approval of motorcades during the campaign period for the August 10 general election. He reminded the parties that the application must include the proposed date of the motorcade and other relevant information, such as the duration, the intended route and the number of people and vehicles taking part. Music trucks must get the required permission from the police and the Licensing Authority as well. The release came hours after a video was posted on social media with UNC Diego Martin West candidate Marsha Walker and her motorcade being stopped by Griffith, on Western Main Road, Carenage, and demanding that the PNM which had a motorcade on the opposite side be stopped as well. The Prime Minister is the PNM candidate for the constituency where he has been the MP for 29 years.

“It was rather unfortunate that a UNC candidate became very aggressive, confrontational and hostile towards the police in Carenage, saying she had a receipt for such permission,” Griffith said of the encounter.

He advised that all candidates take responsibility for their music trucks and motorcades as since it can cause, and it did on on Saturday, traffic congestion

He added that while walkabouts or political meetings do not need police permission, candidates should alert the police so that they can be provided with protection. He also reminded political parties to practice social distancing while campaigning.